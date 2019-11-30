FerGene gene therapy firm formed with $570 million in funding

FerGene has launched with more than $570 million in funding from Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Blackstone Life Sciences to bring to market nadofaragene firadenovec, a bladder cancer gene therapy. Most of the money—$400 million—comes from Blackstone, an investment firm. Ferring licensed the adenovirally mediated interferon alfa-2b gene therapy last year from FKD Therapies, which had bought it from Merck & Co. in 2011. Ferring later filed for US approval of the treatment.
