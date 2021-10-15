Intergalactic launches with $75 million for circular DNA

Intergalactic Therapeutics has launched with $75 million in series A financing to develop a nonviral gene therapy. Most gene therapies rely on viral vectors to deliver DNA into the body, but Intergalactic plans to use a pulsed electrical field to temporarily disrupt cell membranes and allow its “covalently closed and circular DNA” molecules to slip into cells. The approach is designed to be nonimmunogenic and redoseable, with an initial focus on cancer, eye diseases, and respiratory conditions.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter