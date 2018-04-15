Lonza opens cell and gene therapy facility

Lonza has opened a 28,000-m2 facility for cell and gene therapy manufacturing in Pearland, Texas, south of Houston. Cell and gene therapies often use viruses to shuttle DNA into cells, with some therapies requiring trillions of viruses in a single treatment. The field is undergoing significant growth, buoyed by the U.S. FDA’s approval of the first cell and gene therapies last year. That growth has stymied supplies of the viruses needed to make the therapies. Lonza’s new facility, which it claims is the largest of its kind, will help close the gap.
