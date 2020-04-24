Merck KGaA ramps up viral vaccine and gene therapy manufacturing

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe
Merck KGaA is investing in the contract manufacturing of viruses used in viral vaccines, gene therapy, and engineered cell therapies. The firm will spend more than $100 million on a 13,000 m2 plant in Carlsbad, California, that will more than double the combined capacity of its existing facilities in Carlsbad and Glasgow, Scotland. The new site will be equipped to make viruses for clinical trials and commercial products. Merck recently said it will support large-scale manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine developed at the University of Oxford.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter