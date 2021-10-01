Merck will acquire Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 billion

Merck & Co. will acquire Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 billion to expand its cardiovascular disease portfolio. Acceleron is developing sotatercept, which is in multiple Phase 3 clinical trials for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare blood vessel disorder. Sotatercept is a recombinant fusion protein that traps ligands of the transforming growth factor-β superfamily of proteins. Merck will also share in profits of Acceleron’s anemia drug Reblozyl, which it is developing with Bristol Myers Squibb.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter