PTC buys gene-therapy-focused Agilis

PTC Therapeutics is paying $200 million in cash and stock to acquire Agilis Biotherapeutics, a biotech firm focused on gene therapies for rare diseases. With the deal, PTC gains an aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency gene therapy in late-stage development and preclinical therapies for Friedreich ataxia and Angelman syndrome. PTC plans to ask for U.S. approval of the AADC treatment in 2019. Agilis shareholders could receive up to $595 million in milestone payments related to the regulatory filing and sale of certain therapies.
