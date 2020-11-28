Purespring launches for kidney gene therapies

Purespring Therapeutics has launched with about $60 million in series A financing from the health-care investment firm Syncona to develop gene therapies focused on the kidney. Purespring is based on technology from Moin Saleem, a professor of pediatric renal medicine at the University of Bristol. It’s Syncona’s sixth gene therapy company since 2012. Biogen acquired one of them, Nightstar, last year for $877 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter