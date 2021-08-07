Ring Therapeutics raises $117 million in series B funding

Ring Therapeutics has raised $117 million in series B funding to further its gene therapy technology. Ring’s technology relies on a database of anelloviruses—which are found naturally in humans and do not cause disease—as vectors to deliver gene therapies to specific tissues. The viral vectors are expected not to cause an immune response and could be used to give multiple doses of a gene therapy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter