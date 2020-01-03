Ring Therapeutics raises $50 million for anellovirus gene therapies

Flagship Pioneering is committing $50 million in funding to Ring Therapeutics, a start-up it founded in 2017 to discover and develop virus-based gene therapies. Nearly all existing gene therapies rely on adeno-associated viruses or lentiviruses to deliver therapeutic genes in the body. Ring hopes to overcome limitations associated with these delivery vessels—such as immune reactions—by scanning the human body for viruses that live peacefully alongside our immune systems. Ring is focused on anelloviruses, a class of these commensal viruses.
