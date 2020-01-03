Roche pays $1.15 billion for Sarepta gene therapy

Roche is expanding its reach in gene therapy with a $1.15 billion deal to commercialize outside the US a Sarepta Therapeutics gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In December, Roche completed its delayed $4.8 billion acquisition of Spark Therapeutics, a gene therapy firm focused on eye and blood diseases. Sarepta’s therapy, which uses a virus to deliver a microdystrophin gene, originally came from Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The firm is recruiting for a Phase II clinical trial.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter