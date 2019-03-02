Sarepta Therapeutics acquires gene therapy firm Myonexus Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, the firm that sells the muscular dystrophy drug eteplirsen, is solidifying its role in the gene-therapy field by acquiring the small start-up Myonexus Therapeutics for $165 million. Myonexus, a spin-off from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, is developing gene therapies to treat five forms of a rare condition called limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. Sarepta licensed these therapies from Myonexus last May.
