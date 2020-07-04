Takeda, Carmine join to treat rare diseases

Takeda Pharmaceutical will pay Carmine Therapeutics an undisclosed sum and up to $900 million in milestone payments as part of a deal to develop nonviral gene therapies for two rare diseases. Carmine was founded last year in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to pioneer a new class of gene therapies based on red blood cell extracellular vesicles (RBCEVs). Compared to adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy, RBCEV-based gene therapy has the potential for larger payloads and repeat dosing, Carmine says.
