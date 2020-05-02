Taysha launches with $30 million and 15 gene therapy programs

Taysha Gene Therapies made a bold debut with $30 million in seed financing and a pipeline of 15 preclinical gene therapies for diseases of the central nervous system. The Dallas-based start-up will rely on the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s gene therapy program—led by Steven Gray and Berge Minassian—for drug discovery, preclinical research, and clinical manufacturing of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies. Sean Nolan, former CEO of AveXis, which makes the gene therapy Zolgensma, leads Taysha’s board of directors.
