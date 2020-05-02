Vertex signs viral vector R&D pact with Affinia

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Affinia Therapeutics have formed a pact to research engineered adeno-associated virus capsids for delivering gene therapies. Affinia will get $80 million in up-front and research payments to create capsids that deliver Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis treatments. Affinia launched in March with $60 million in series A financing. It’s based on technology developed at the Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter