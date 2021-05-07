More money for AAV design start-ups

Gene therapy start-ups focused on designing adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) for gene delivery continue to draw interest from venture capital firms. Affinia Therapeutics, a spin-off from Luk Vandenberghe’s lab at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, has raised $110 million in series B financing. And Dyno Therapeutics, a spin-off from George Church’s lab at Harvard Medical School, has closed $100 million in series A financing. Both firms are based on technologies for designing novel AAVs that deliver their genetic cargo to specific parts of the body, including the central nervous system and muscles.
