Cambrex expanding generics R&D in Italy

Cambrex will expand R&D capabilities for generic active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at its Paullo, Italy, facility. The project will add a 150-m2 laboratory space as well as a research staff expansion. The company currently manufactures more than 70 generic APIs to the FDA’s current Good Manufacturing Practice quality standard. Generics account for approximately 20% of Cambrex’s sales. Earlier this year the company invested $5 million in an expansion of its laboratory facilities in Karlskoga, Sweden, augmenting process development, handling of highly potent substances, and crystallization studies.
