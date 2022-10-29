Novartis licenses best-selling cancer drug

Novartis has licensed nilotinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor used in the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, to the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations–backed public health organization. MPP says the deal marks the first time a patented cancer drug has been voluntarily licensed through a public health–oriented mechanism. The agreement will allow firms in middle-income countries to develop generic versions of the small-molecule drug. Nilotinib, branded as Tasigna, was one of Novartis’s top drugs in 2021, raking in over $2 billion in sales.
