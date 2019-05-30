Sonorant debuts as Mallinckrodt spins off generics

Mallinckrodt plans to spin off its specialty generics and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to shareholders, creating two independent companies: Sonorant Therapeutics, focused on branded pharmaceuticals, and Mallinckrodt, focused on generics and APIs. Sonorant will retain the constipation drug Amitiza, which was originally to go with specialty generics. Mallinckrodt said in December that it was considering separating the generics business.
