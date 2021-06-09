Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Generics

Covid-19

White House tackles persistent supply chain vulnerabilities

Biden’s focus on reshoring drug production carries forward the Trump administration’s pandemic response

by Rick Mullin
June 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A photograph of heavy machinery beginning construction in a wooded area.
Credit: Civica Rx
Construction began last year on Civica Rx's $124.5 million sterile injectable drug facility in Petersburg, Virginia.

The Biden-Harris administration released key findings of a review of vulnerabilities to critical US supply chains. The findings include an outline of immediate actions that the government will take in order to secure supplies to key sectors of the economy, among them pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

The review, mandated by an executive order issued days after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, also lists accomplishments in meeting steep supply challenges, including a rapid expansion of manufacturing for vaccines and other medical supplies by the federal COVID-19 Response Team.

The supply chain in pharmaceuticals remains highly vulnerable as a result of years of outsourcing to low-cost producers, especially in China and India, according to the report. “China and India are estimated to control substantial parts of the supply chain where there have been issues with shortages due to a range of disruptions that have impacted supply as well as quality and safety,” says a fact sheet on the report issued by the White House. For example, generic drugs fill about 90% of prescription medicines in the US, and about 87% of API facilities for such medicines are located outside the US. “The drive toward lower costs as well as unfair trade practices have led to a hollowing out of domestic production. A new approach is needed to ensure more resilient supply chains that includes improving transparency, building emergency capacity, and investing in domestic production,” the fact sheet says.

As part of its response to pharmaceutical supply chain vulnerability, the administration says the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will establish a public-private consortium for manufacturing essential medicines. The consortium will begin by selecting 50–100 drugs from the US Food and Drug Administration’s essential medicines list as priorities to reshore production.

It’s good to note that the current administration recognizes that the drug shortage situation and supply chain vulnerability will be there after pandemic.
Martin VanTrieste, CEO, Civica Rx

The HHS will also initially commit about $60 million to develop technologies that will aid domestic manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The proposals reflect and continue the Donald J. Trump administration’s effort to secure the pharmaceutical supply chain in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to laying the groundwork for vaccine production, the Trump administration marshaled federal investment aimed at reshoring the manufacture of key pharmaceutical products. Phlow, a partnership formed last year to put continuous flow manufacturing technology to work producing key APIs at a plant in Virginia, received a $354 million grant from the HHS’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Martin VanTrieste, CEO of Civica Rx, which works to secure supply of medicines for healthcare clients and is one of the partners in Phlow, applauds the report, characterizing the Biden program as building upon and bolstering the previous administration’s program. “It’s really encouraging that both administrations recognize the vulnerability of the pharmaceutical supply chain and understand we have to have supply chain resilience,” he says. “And it’s good to note that the current administration recognizes that the drug shortage situation and supply chain vulnerability will be there after the pandemic,” he says.

However, VanTrieste says, although the report faults just-in-time inventory management for supply disruptions during demand surges early in the pandemic , it does not recommend incentives to assist manufacturers in managing increased inventories.

Industry consultant Peter Bigelow, president of xCell Strategic Consulting, also likes the administration’s program for reshoring manufacture of drugs and APIs. “The aggressive pursuit of lower cost drugs is what led to the move of production to low cost countries,” he told C&EN in an e-mail response to queries. “The current buying model in the US will continue to drive that result unless the model changes. The fact that this document acknowledges that fact is a start.”

In addition to pharmaceuticals, the report addresses supply chain issues in advanced packaging, large capacity batteries, and critical minerals and materials. It states that China has captured a large portion of the supply chain for minerals and materials essential to meeting the increased demand for clean energy technology, making US producers dependent on state-funded refining operations in China. The report cites the need for investment in sustainable production, refining, and recycling that meets environmental standards as well as environmental justice criteria.

Correction

This story was updated on June 10, 2021, to correct the caption. Construction began on Civica Rx's facility in Petersburg, Virginia, earlier this year, not last year.

This story was updated on June 11, 2021, to correct the caption. Although work on Civica Rx's actual building in Petersburg, Virginia, began earlier this year, construction in preparation of the building began last year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US backs domestic drug production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
In India’s pharmaceutical services sector, government and industry visions clash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe’s drug supply chain gets ready for a makeover
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE