Vertex to give Moderna $75 million to develop gene-editing therapies for cystic fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals will pay Moderna $75 million in an agreement to develop lipid nanoparticles and messenger RNA (mRNA) for the delivery of gene-editing cystic fibrosis (CF) therapies. The deal is the second between the two companies; the first involves developing a system to deliver mRNA encoding the CF protein directly to lung cells lacking functional versions of the protein. Both approaches that Vertex and Moderna are pursuing could help treat the 10% of people with CF who don’t respond to Vertex’s current CF drugs.
