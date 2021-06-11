AbbVie and Caraway partner on Parkinson’s disease

The Cambridge, Massachusetts–based start-up Caraway Therapeutics has partnered with AbbVie to develop a small molecule that modulates a potassium ion channel called TMEM175 to treat Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. TMEM175 is important to the function of lysosomes that break down old proteins in cells. Caraway will get $17 million up front and could earn up to $267 million in future payments. After Caraway conducts additional preclinical research, AbbVie has the option to license the program.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter