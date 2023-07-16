BMS doubles down on neurodegenerative diseases

In quick succession, Bristol Myers Squibb has entered global licensing agreements with both Evotec and Prothena for their neurodegenerative programs. A BMS partner since 2016, Evotec will receive $40 million for the rights to its late-stage discovery programs, plus milestone and royalty payments. BMS will pay Prothena $55 million for PRX005, an anti-tau antibody for treating Alzheimer’s disease. Earlier this year, Prothena announced that PRX005 was well tolerated among participants in Phase 1 clinical studies.
