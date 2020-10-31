BMS strikes deal with Insitro for neuro drug discovery

Bristol Myers Squibb and Insitro have struck a 5-year collaboration to discover and develop therapies for two neurodegenerative diseases: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia. Insitro, a San Francisco–based start-up founded in 2018, will use machine learning and induced pluripotent stem cell models to identify targets and drug candidates. BMS will pay Insitro $50 million up front and possibly $2 billion more in future milestones.
