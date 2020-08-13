Bayer to acquire KaNDy Therapeutics

Bayer is paying $425 million for KaNDy Therapeutics, a UK firm developing a small-molecule treatment to reduce hot flashes from menopause. Bayer touts the investment as its latest move in women’s health, after signing a license for Daré Bioscience’s experimental monthly contraceptive and forming a gynecological disease research pact with Dewpoint Therapeutics. KaNDy’s lead compound, NT-814, inhibits neurokinin-1 and neurokinin-3 receptors, which are involved in regulating body heat. KaNDy could earn up to $450 million in milestone payments from Bayer.
