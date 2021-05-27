Eliem raises another $60 million for neurological diseases

Eliem Therapeutics, which is developing small-molecule drugs for neurological diseases, has raised $60 million in series B financing just 2 months after it formally launched with an $80 million series A round. Eliem will use the money to test its two lead drug candidates in Phase 2a clinical trials. It will test ETX-810, a prodrug of the lipid palmitoylethanolamide, in people with certain pain disorders. And it will test ETX-155, a positive allosteric modulator of the GABAA receptor, in people with depressive disorders.
