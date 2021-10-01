Expansion raises $80 million to drug RNA

Expansion Therapeutics has raised $80 million in series B financing to develop small-molecule drugs that target RNA. The start-up is based on the work of its founder, Scripps Research chemist Matthew Disney, who discovered compounds targeting repetitive sequences of RNA that cause myotonic dystrophy type 1, a genetic muscle disease. Expansion Therapeutics is now developing drugs for that condition and multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, and several tauopathies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter