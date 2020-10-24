Lilly to acquire axon-loss-prevention start-up Disarm Therapeutics

Eli Lilly and Company will acquire the Cambridge, Massachusetts–based start-up Disarm Therapeutics for $135 million. Disarm is developing small-molecule inhibitors of SARM1. Two of the company’s cofounders, Jeffrey Milbrandt and Aaron DiAntonio of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, discovered that the protein promotes the degeneration of the nervous system’s axons after injury. Blocking SARM1 could deter axon loss in neurological diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis, Lilly says.
