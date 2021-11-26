LoQus23 raises $15 million for neurodegenerative diseases

LoQus23 Therapeutics has emerged from stealth with about $15 million in seed financing from Novartis Venture Fund and Dementia Discovery Fund to develop small-molecule drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. The British start-up is focused on a class of genetic conditions called triplet repeat diseases, which include Huntington’s disease and myotonic dystrophy type 1. LoQus23 will target DNA mismatch repair proteins to slow the course of these degenerative conditions.
