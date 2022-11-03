Lusaris Therapeutics launches with $60 million for neuroplastogens

Lusaris Therapeutics has launched with $60 million in series A financing to develop therapies for severe neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions. The start-up says the type of compounds it is developing, serotonergic neuroplastogens, are able to induce favorable neural plasticity. Its lead candidate, for treatment-resistant depression, is a formulation of the psychedelic 5-Methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) that is administered as a dissolvable tablet under the tongue. The firm has exclusively licensed fast-dissolving tablet technology from Catalent for the lead candidate.
