Neurocrine buys into Voyager gene therapies

Neurocrine Biosciences has bought into Voyager Therapeutics’ gene-therapy programs for Parkinson’s disease and Friedreich’s ataxia. Neurocrine will pay Voyager $115 million up front and take a stake worth $50 million in the biotech firm. It will also fund the late-stage study of the Parkinson’s gene therapy, which delivers into neurons the gene for the enzyme that converts levodopa into dopamine. For both programs, Voyager can opt in to comarket the drug in the US after certain clinical data are revealed.
