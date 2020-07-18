Neuroimmunology start-up Tranquis Therapeutics launches with $30 million

Tranquis Therapeutics has raised $30 million in series A funding to develop small-molecule therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The San Mateo, California–based start-up aims to make compounds to boost metabolic pathways that are diminished in myeloid immune cells in people with neurodegenerative diseases. The strategy is based on the research of Stanford University immunologist Edgar Engleman. The firm’s initial programs will be for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia.
