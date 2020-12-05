Noema raises $60 million series A to develop 4 neurological drugs licensed from Roche

The Swiss start-up Noema Pharma has raised about $60 million in series A financing to develop four experimental drugs, licensed from Roche, for rare neurological diseases. Noema will test the lead candidate, an mGluR5 inhibitor, in Phase 2b trials to stop seizures in tuberous sclerosis complex and relieve severe pain in trigeminal neuralgia. Roche previously tested the drug for fragile X syndrome and depression with disappointing results. Noema will also test a PDE10A inhibitor in a Phase 2b trial of Tourette’s syndrome.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter