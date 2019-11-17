Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Reactions

November 17, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

Letters to the editor

Nuance in science

Two articles in the Oct. 21, 2019, edition of C&EN touch on two addiction crises in public health: nicotine and sugar. Two statements in these articles lack nuance that reflects important wrinkles in these evolving scientific fields of inquiry.

“Nicotine is a major driver of both brain and body diseases” (page 5).

Smoking, in particular cigarette smoking and other nicotine-delivery systems that expose the lungs to chemical and particulate pathogens, is indisputably guilty as accused. Nicotine per se, however, is a more complicated conversation. Nicotine has promise in treating a variety of ailments, most notably Parkinson’s disease (for example, Acta Neuropathol. Commun. 2018, DOI: 10.1186/s40478-018-0625-y), and painting it as an unmitigated ill, isolated from the delivery systems known to harm human health, has the potential to dampen promising uses of this substance for human benefit. With respect to the described research, recall that caffeine, in common noncaloric consumption settings, also raises blood sugar. Caffeine consumption, however, trends with lower rates of type 2 diabetes.

“Still, experts tell C&EN that most brands hope to avoid using aspartame in new products, as many consumers erroneously believe it is unsafe” (page 28).

What would we do without the experts? US Food and Drug Administration testing has declared a variety of nonnutritive sweeteners to be safe, including aspartame. The effect on human health of nonnutritive sweeteners in the sense of a more complicated brain-gut connection is an evolving story. Consumers might well ponder whether replacing sugar with sugar alternatives will, in fact, be the panacea experts hope to realize. Experts, after all, told us to replace fat intake with carbohydrate intake. Many believe following this advice led in a straight line to our current obesity crisis. Careful consumers will look to reduce all sweeteners in their diet and may, in an abundance of caution, sleep better at night avoiding nonnutritive sweeteners, and even some sugar alcohols, until research (for example, Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13793) in this area plays out.

Barbara Simms Hudock
Cortlandt Manor, New York

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cautionary Note
Sugar, A Bitter Sweet
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Case Against Sugar
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE