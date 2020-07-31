Roche signs license agreement for UCB’s tau-targeting antibody

Roche will pay $120 million to license UCB0107, an experimental antibody treatment for Alzheimer’s disease developed by the Belgian firm UCB. The antibody targets tau, a protein implicated in Alzheimer’s. After UCB runs a proof-of-concept study, Roche will decide whether to continue developing the antibody or return full rights to UCB. If successful, UCB could earn nearly $2 billion in milestone payments from Roche. Last year, Roche ended two late-stage studies of an antibody that targeted amyloid beta.
