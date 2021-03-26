Takeda taps Anima Biotech to drug mRNA translation

Takeda Pharmaceutical is collaborating with Anima Biotech to discover and develop small-molecule drugs for three neurological disease targets, including Huntington’s disease. Anima seeks to find molecules that can accelerate or slow messenger RNA translation and, as a result, increase or decrease the production of proteins encoded by mRNA. Anima will earn $120 million in up-front and preclinical research milestones and up to $1.1 billion in clinical and commercial milestones. Takeda has an option to expand the collaboration to include three more targets, earning Anima up to $1.2 billion more.
