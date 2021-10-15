AUM Biosciences raises $27 million for cancer drugs

AUM Biosciences has raised $27 million in series A funding to develop small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The Singapore-based start-up will use the funds to begin Phase 2 clinical trials of its lead programs: an inhibitor that targets the kinase MNK and a molecule that targets tumors that have TRK fusions. AUM is also developing a PI3K kinase inhibitor that it says could be useful in combating drug resistance in tumors.
