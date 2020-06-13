AbbVie and Genmab sign oncology antibody pact

AbbVie will pay the Danish antibody specialist Genmab $750 million as part of a deal to commercialize three of Genmab’s biospecific antibodies for cancer. Genmab could get another $3.2 billion in milestone payments. The pact joins Genmab antibodies, which can direct cytotoxic T cells to tumors, with AbbVie’s antibody-drug conjugate technology. Genmab already has threecommercialized antibodies under its belt through partnerships with Janssen, Novartis, and Roche.
