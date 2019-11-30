AbbVie, Harpoon expand bispecific antibody pact

Expanding on an earlier pact, AbbVie will pay Harpoon Therapeutics $50 million for an option to license HPN217, a bispecific antibody that targets B-cell maturation antigen, and to add six targets to the firms’ existing discovery deal. Harpoon could get another $50 million when the first person is treated with HPN217 in the clinic. AbbVie will decide whether to buy global rights to the drug after a planned Phase I/II study in multiple myeloma is completed.
