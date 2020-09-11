AbbVie licenses CD47 inhibitor from I-Mab

AbbVie will pay I-Mab $180 million for access outside China to lemzoparlimab, an anti-CD47 antibody in development for several types of cancer. Many cancer cells display CD47 on their surfaces to evade detection by white blood cells called macrophages. CD47 has long been a target of interest to cancer-drug developers, but inhibitors can cause anemia—a side effect that I-Mab claims lemzoparlimab avoids. AbbVie paid the Chinese firm another $20 million because of positive Phase I results for the antibody.
