Achilles Therapeutics raises $120 million for T-cell therapy

Achilles Therapeutics, a biotech start-up based in Stevenage, England, has raised about $120 million in series B financing to begin testing its personalized T-cell therapies in humans this year. Achilles is developing a method to isolate a class of T cells called tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) from a person’s tumors and enlarge a subset of those TILs that target specific mutations shared by multiple tumors in the individual. The firm will test the procedure as a way to use a patient’s own cells to treat lung cancer and melanoma.
