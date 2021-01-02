Agios to shed cancer business for $1.8 billion

Agios Pharmaceuticals is selling its cancer drug business to the French drugmaker Servier for $1.8 billion. The deal includes employees in the oncology unit, two commercialized drugs for treating acute myeloid leukemia, and a portfolio of clinical and preclinical cancer drug programs. Agios, which was founded in 2008 to focus on cancer metabolism, will concentrate on drugs for rare diseases. Its lead candidate, mitapivat, is in Phase 3 studies for pyruvate kinase deficiency.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter