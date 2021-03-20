Aktis launches with $72 million for cancer radiotherapy

Aktis Oncology has launched with $72 million in series A financing to develop radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. The start-up was founded and incubated by the venture capital firm MPM Capital. Aktis is developing targeted therapies that use α-particle-emitting radioisotopes to kill cancer cells. Many traditional radiotherapies use β particles, which are lower energy and travel farther in the body, causing unwanted damage. Five venture capital firms, including MPM, and the drug companies Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb contributed to the financing.
