The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Oncology

Aktis raises funds, strikes deals for actinium-based cancer therapies

by Michael McCoy
August 28, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 30
Aktis Oncology has raised $84 million to advance the use of alpha emitters as radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. The fundraising is an extension of Aktis’s March 2021 series A financing of $72 million. The big drug firms Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb participated both times, and Merck & Co. is a new investor. Separately, Aktis says it has signed supply agreements for actinium-225, an alpha emitter, with three medical radioisotope producers: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Niowave, and TerraPower.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

