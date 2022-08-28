Aktis raises funds, strikes deals for actinium-based cancer therapies

Aktis Oncology has raised $84 million to advance the use of alpha emitters as radiopharmaceuticals for cancer. The fundraising is an extension of Aktis’s March 2021 series A financing of $72 million. The big drug firms Novartis and Bristol Myers Squibb participated both times, and Merck & Co. is a new investor. Separately, Aktis says it has signed supply agreements for actinium-225, an alpha emitter, with three medical radioisotope producers: NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, Niowave, and TerraPower.
