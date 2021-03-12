Amgen to acquire Five Prime for $1.9 billion

Amgen will acquire the cancer drug firm Five Prime Therapeutics for about $1.9 billion. Five Prime’s lead drug candidate, bemarituzumab, is an antibody that targets a mutant form of fibroblast growth factor receptor called FGFR2b. The mutant receptor is abundant in some cancers, where it promotes the growth of tumors. Bemarituzumab has already been tested in a Phase 2 study of people with gastric cancers, but Amgen says the antibody could also be useful in other cancers driven by FGFR2b.
