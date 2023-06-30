Artbio launches for alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals to treat cancer

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Artbio, a start-up with a focus on developing radiopharmaceuticals to treat cancer, pulls its name right from its medicines—alpha radioligand therapies (ART). The nascent firm, with roots in Norway, debuted June 21 with a $23 million seed financing. Its drug candidates feature the α-particle-​emitting isotope-212Pb, which is tethered to a cancer-​targeting ligand. Two of its programs are based on small molecules, according to CEO Emanuele Ostuni.

212Pb has a relatively brief half-life of 10.6 h. “We think that the short half-life of lead may be an advantage over longer-​lived isotopes, because of that ability to quickly deliver a lot of energy,” Ostuni says. “And because of the short half-life, we think the patients will recover more quickly, and be ready for more doses.”

Most radiopharmaceuticals that have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration are β-emitters; the only FDA-approved α-emitter, called Xofigo, was invented by a team that included Artbio’s scientific founders, Roy Larsen and Øyvind Bruland. But α-particles hold a few advantages over β-particles, according to Ostuni, a former exec at Novartis Oncology. When they reach their targets, α-​particles break both strands of DNA, while β-particles manage to cleave only one—a damage that some tumors can circumvent, he says. Also, α-particles don’t penetrate as deeply. This localization of the ionizing radiation poses fewer risks to nearby healthy tissues.