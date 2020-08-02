AstraZeneca licenses another Daiichi cancer drug

AstraZeneca will pay $1 billion, plus potential milestone payments, to develop DS-1062, a cancer-fighting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) from Daiichi Sankyo. The deal is the second between the two firms. In March 2019, AstraZeneca paid $1.35 billion to develop Enhertu, another Daiichi ADC. Both molecules use Daiichi’s DXd technology for attaching an antibody to a cytotoxic agent with a tetrapeptide linker designed to be broken down by enzymes made by tumor cells.
