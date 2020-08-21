BMS to pay $475 million for Dragonfly’s IL-12 program

Bristol Myers Squibb will pay $475 million to license an experimental cytokine drug from Dragonfly Therapeutics. The therapy, called DF6002, is an IL-12 immunoglobulin Fc fusion protein. IL-12 helps activate T cells and natural killer cells, and BMS suggests that DF6002 could induce inflammation around tumors. The therapy may help boost the efficacy of BMS’s cancer immunotherapy Opdivo. Dragonfly could earn additional milestone payments and up to 24% royalties if the drug is successful.
