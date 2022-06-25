Boehringer, CarthroniX partner on canine cancer drugs

Boehringer Ingelheim, a maker of human and animal drugs, has formed a partnership with the biotech firm CarthroniX to identify small-molecule therapies for dogs with cancer. “Cancer is the leading disease-related cause of death in dogs,” and treatment options are limited, Marlene Hauck, head of oncology research at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, says in a press release. CarthroniX will furnish the small molecules, and Boehringer will evaluate them for effectiveness in canine cancer.
