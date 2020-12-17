Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire ADC firm NBE-Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim will enter the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) field by acquiring the Swiss firm NBE-Therapeutics for about $1.4 billion. NBE conjugates antibodies to anthracycline-based toxins, which it says are much more potent than the toxins in approved ADCs such as Adcetris and Kadcyla. NBE says it uses enzymatic conjugation to keep toxins tethered to antibodies until they are taken up by tumor cells. Its lead candidate, NBE-002, is in Phase 1 trials.
