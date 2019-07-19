Boehringer acquires cancer vaccine firm AMAL Therapeutics

Aiming to expand its cancer drug portfolio, Boehringer Ingelheim is acquiring the Swiss biotech firm AMAL Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $365 million. The purchase gives Boehringer a cancer vaccine, ATP128, slated to begin human studies later this month in people with late-stage colon cancer. Boehringer says AMAL’s vaccine technology dovetails with its goal of developing a range of treatments that target “cold” tumors—ones that don’t respond to current cancer immunotherapies.
